MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Vancouver Whitecaps 3, LAFC 2
LOS ANGELES — Defender Ranko Veselinovic scored in the second minute, Ryan Gauld had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Whitecaps never trailed in a 3-2 victory over Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.
Vancouver (6-5-7) beat the defending champions on the road for the first time in its eighth attempt. The Whitecaps had lost three straight on the road coming into the match and were 0-8-7 in their last 15 away from home.
LAFC (9-4-5) had won back-to-back matches entering play after a 0-5-1 winless skid.
Gauld had a hand in Veselinovic’s first goal this season and the third of his career. Gauld and Sergio Córdova set up Brian White’s seventh goal of the campaign to give the Whitecaps a 2-0 lead in the 23rd minute.
Dénis Bouanga scored unassisted in the 45th minute to pull LAFC within a goal at halftime. Bouanga has 11 goals this season, second in the league to the 13 of Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar.
Gauld picked up a goal for the fourth straight match when he scored unassisted in the 63rd minute for a 3-1 lead. That came in handy when LAFC’s Carlos Vela took a pass from Mateusz Bogusz in the 68th minute and found the net for a sixth time this season. Gauld and Lucas Cavallini — last season — are the only Whitecaps to score in four straight contests.
LAFC was coming off a first-minute goal by Bogusz in a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday. It was the first time a club won a 1-0 match on a first-minute goal since Allan Cruz did it for FC Cincinnati in a win over CF Montreal in 2019.
Gauld’s scoring streak comes after a 13-match scoreless run.
Vancouver travels to play Sporting KC on Saturday. LAFC hits the road to play FC Dallas on Saturday.
Galaxy 0, Colorado Rapids 0
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — William Yarbrough saved three shots for Colorado, Jonathan Bond stopped one for Los Angeles and the Rapids and Galaxy played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.
The struggles continue for the Rapids (2-9-8), who have yet to win at home and are off to the worst start in club history with just 14 points through 19 matches.
The Galaxy (3-9-6) are struggling, too. LA has scored just 14 goals, the fewest in club history at this stage of a season. LA has gone 1-5-4 in its last 10 road matches. The Galaxy scored three goals in their lone victory — over Real Salt Lake — but just two in the other nine matches.
Colorado is 7-1-3 in its last 11 matches with the Galaxy, including a 3-1 victory earlier this season. The seven wins ties the Rapids with the Seattle Sounders and FC Dallas for most over LA in that time.
The Galaxy travel to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. The Rapids travel to play St. Louis City on Saturday.
NATIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER LEAGUE
Angel City 0, Houston Dash 0
For the second week in a row, the Houston Dash had to play down a player for a long stretch, and for the second week in a row, the team held on for a scoreless draw — this time against Angel City.
Katie Lind was shown a red card in the 58th minute for denying a goal-scoring opportunity when Sydney Leroux had a breakaway.
After the red card, Angel City (3-6-4) hit the post twice — and Houston once — as both teams looked dangerous but couldn’t score at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
Dash (4-3-6) goalkeeper Jane Campbell made four saves to earn her sixth shutout of the season. After 13 matches, Houston has given up the fewest goals in the NWSL (10).
Angel City’s Julie Ertz and Alyssa Thompson are now departing for the World Cup where they will represent the U.S. Teammate Jun Endo was called up by Japan.
Houston’s Michelle Alozie (Nigeria) and Havana Solaun (Jamaica) will also be at the tournament, while Allysha Chapman, Nichelle Prince, and Sophie Schmidt were named to Canada’s preliminary roster.
