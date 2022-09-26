Britain Tennis Laver Cup

Associated Press

Australian tennis legend Rod Laver (left) watches Team World celebrate with the Laver Cup trophy, Sunday, in London. Team World defeated Team Europe for the first time in tournament history.

LONDON — The last to arrive, befitting his reputation in the locker room, Frances Tiafoe strutted into the post-match news conference after clinching Team World’s Laver Cup victory over Roger Federer’s star-studded Team Europe and shouted, “Champs are here!”

Then the 24-year-old from Maryland joined his teammates at the table where the silver trophy was resting Sunday night, put down a bottle of water, pulled a Budweiser out of his red jacket and smiled that wide smile of his.

