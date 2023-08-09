Preseason Rundown Football

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during the Southeastern Conference Media Days, July 19, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama could start the season ranked lower than No. 3.

The last time Alabama was ranked lower than No. 3 in the preseason AP Top 25, Nick Saban had not yet won a national championship with the Crimson Tide.

There is a very real possibility that when the new preseason AP Top 25 is unveiled on Monday at noon Eastern, ‘Bama could be squeezed out of the top three. After all, the Tide went 11-2 and didn’t make the College Football Playoff in 2022 and then said goodbye to Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and two-time national defensive player of the year Will Anderson Jr.

