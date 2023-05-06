APTOPIX Kentucky Oaks Horse Racing

Associated Press

Tyler Gaffalione, riding Pretty Mischievous, celebrates after winning the 149th running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race at Churchill Downs, Friday, in Louisville, Ky. 

 

 Charlie Riedel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An equipment change helped Pretty Mischievous bounce back from a disappointing tuneup with a statement performance in the Kentucky Oaks.

Wearing blinkers for the first time, the Brendan Walsh-trained filly took charge in the stretch and survived a late push by Gambling Girl to win the $1.25 million Oaks by a neck on Friday at Churchill Downs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.