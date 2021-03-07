Highland wins Golden League cross country opener
PALMDALE — The Highland boys and girls cross country teams won their Golden League openers against a short-handed Palmdale on Saturday at Palmdale High School.
The Falcons had just four varsity runners in each race, needing five to score.
The race started and finished on the Palmdale High track with a loop around the campus in between.
The Bulldogs swept the first five spots in the girls race as LiNya Perry won the race in 21 minutes, 51 seconds. She was followed by McKenna Grace (22:10), Wynter Wilson (22:42), Chloe Williams (23:12) and Ariana Jerz (24:15).
Palmdale’s Kate Miranda took sixth (24:18).
The Highland boys also swept the first five positions in their race. Danny Rodriguez won in 15:41, followed by Anthony Alvarez (16:04), Matt Donnis (16:45), Elijah Dixon (19:42) and Javier Vidal (20:03).
Cristian Vasquez led the Falcons with a sixth-place finish (20:08).
The Golden League has just three weeks of dual meets in the Coronavirus-shortened season. Palmdale hosts Quartz Hill in the second race next Saturday, while Highland travels to Knight.
Quartz Hill dominates opener
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill cross country team dominated its Golden League dual meet against Lancaster at Quartz Hill High on Saturday morning, marking the first Golden League athletic event in almost a year.
Quartz Hill’s Michael Vaughn won the boys race, with a time of 16 minutes and 53 seconds, as the Rebels claimed the top six finishes.
Quartz Hill’s Edgar Hebmann was second in 17:45, followed by Eric Amaya (3rd, 17:49), Kai Smithley (4th, 17:59) and Malik Alexander (5th, 18:50).
Quartz Hill’s Brianne Smith won the girls race in 19:08, as the Rebels had the top four runners.
Quartz Hill’s Elizabeth Stafford was second (19:42) and was followed by Laisette Rachal (3rd, 19:56), Grace Ritchie (4th, 19:58) and Lancaster’s Hannah Larsen (5th, 20:20).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.