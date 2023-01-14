Prep calendar Valley Press Jan 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY IN THE VALLEYBOYS BASKETBALLLancaster vs. North Hollywood at Arcadia HS Showcase, 12:30 p.m. Highland vs. Foothills Christian at showcase, 1 p.m. Quartz Hill vs. Sylmar at showcase, 3 p.m. Antelope Valley at Vasquez, 4 p.m. GIRLS BASKETBALL Quartz Hill vs. Basic (Henderson, Nev.) at showcase, noonBOYS SOCCER Boron at Vasquez, 2 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER Boron at Vasquez, noonMONDAY IN THE VALLEYBOYS BASKETBALL Mojave vs. Orosi at showcase, 1:30 p.m. Eastside vs. Chatsworth at MLK Showcase, 5 p.m. Antelope Valley at St. Monica Academy Showcase, TBAGIRLS BASKETBALL Paraclete at Bishop Conaty-Loretto, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prep Calendar Showcase Basketball Museums Commerce Soccer Boron Antelope Valley The Valley Calendar × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
