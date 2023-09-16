Prep calendar Valley Press Sep 16, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY IN THE VALLEYGIRLS FLAG FOOTBALLQuartz Hill vs. JSerra Catholic at El Toro HS Tournament, 9 a.m.Eastside vs. Santa Margarita at El Toro HS Tournament, 9 a.m. GIRLS VOLLEYBALLAntelope Valley, California City, Highland, Paraclete, Eastside, Boron, Desert, Rosamond, Desert Christian, Mojave at California City Tournament, TBAMONDAY IN THE VALLEYGIRLS FLAG FOOTBALLAntelope Valley at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.Highland at Littlerock, 5:30 p.m.Quartz Hill at Lancaster, 5:30 p.m.Palmdale at Knight, 5:30 p.m.GIRLS GOLFHart vs. Quartz Hill at Rancho Vista GC, 1:30 p.m.Paraclete vs. St. Anthony at Lakewood CC, 3 p.m.GIRLS TENNIS St. Joseph (Lakewood) vs. Paraclete at Antelope Valley CC, 3 p.m.Palmdale at Adelanto, 3 p.m.TUESDAY IN THE VALLEYCROSS COUNTRYParaclete at Don Knabe Regional Park, TBAGIRLS FLAG FOOTBALLSEED School of LA at Knight, 6 p.m.GIRLS TENNISAntelope Valley at Quartz Hill, 3:15 p.m.Eastside at Palmdale, 3:15 p.m.Highland vs. Lancaster at AVC, 3:15 p.m.Littlerock vs. Knight at AVHS, 3:15 p.m.GIRLS VOLLEYBALLMojave at Trona, 4 p.m.Boron at Rosamond, 5 p.m.Desert Christian at Santa Clarita Christian, 5 p.m.The Palmdale Aerospace Academy at Vasquez, 5 p.m.Palmdale Academy Charter School at Gorman Learning Charter-AV, 5 p.m.Lancaster Baptist at Trinity Classical Academy, 5:30 p.m.Highland at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.Palmdale at Antelope Valley, 5:30 p.m.Quartz Hill at Knight, 5:30 p.m.Lancaster at Littlerock, 5:30 p.m.Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary at Paraclete, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prep Calendar Religion Christianity Theology × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
