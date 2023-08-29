Prep calendar Valley Press Aug 29, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY IN THE VALLEYGIRLS FLAG FOOTBALLPalmdale vs. Corona at Norte Vista High, 5:15 p.m.Palmdale at Norte Vista, 6:30 p.m. GIRLS GOLFEastside, Quartz Hill, Highland, Knight at Crystalaire CC, 1:30 p.m.GIRLS TENNISParaclete at Vasquez, 3 p.m.Highland at Sultana, 3 p.m.GIRLS VOLLEYBALL California City at Gorman Learning Charter-AV, 4 p.m.Desert Christian at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, 5 p.m.Lancaster at Antelope Valley, 5:30 p.m.Knight at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.Palmdale at Highland, 5:30 p.m.Quartz Hill at Littlerock, 5:30 p.m.Lancaster Baptist at St. Monica Academy, 5:30 p.m.Paraclete at St. Genevieve, 6 p.m.Rosamond at South (Bakersfield), 6 p.m.WEDNESDAY IN THE VALLEYGIRLS FLAG FOOTBALLVasquez at Sacred Heart of Jesus, 4 p.m.GIRLS TENNISEastside at Rosamond, 2 p.m.Quartz Hill at Golden Valley, 3 p.m.GIRLS VOLLEYBALLMcFarland at California City, 4 p.m.Desert at Academy of Careers & Exploration, 5 p.m.Rosamond at Paraclete, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prep Calendar Christianity Religion Theology × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.