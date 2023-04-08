Prep calendar Valley Press Apr 8, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAY IN THE VALLEYBASEBALLQuartz Hill at Hart, 10 a.m.Paraclete at Serra, 11 a.m.Norte Vista at Highland, 2 p.m. TRACK AND FIELDDesert Christian at Irvine Distance Carnival at Irvine HS, 8 a.m.Paraclete, Highland at Arcadia Invitational, 9 a.m.MONDAY IN THE VALLEYBASEBALLLancaster Baptist at Faith Baptist, 3:15 p.m.BOYS VOLLEYBALLQuartz Hill at Eastside, 5 p.m.TUESDAY IN THE VALLEY BASEBALLDesert Christian at Hesperia Christian, 3:15 p.m.Kern Valley at Rosamond, 3:15 p.m.Bishop at California City, 3:15 p.m.Frazier Mountain at Boron, 3:15 p.m.Mojave at Trona, 3:15 p.m.SOFTBALLAntelope Valley at Quartz Hill, 3:15 p.m.Eastside at Knight, 3:15 p.m.Palmdale at Littlerock, 3:15 p.m.Highland at Lancaster, 3:15 p.m.Frazier Mountain at Boron, 3:15 p.m.Kern Valley at Rosamond, 3:15 p.m.Bishop at California City, 3:15 p.m.Mojave at Trona, 3:15 p.m.Desert Christian at Heritage Christian, 3:30 p.m.BOYS GOLFEastside, Littlerock, Quartz Hill, Antelope Valley at Rancho Vista GC, 1:30 p.m.BOYS TENNISHighland vs. Antelope Valley at QHHS, 3:15 p.m.Quartz Hill vs. Eastside at AVHS, 3:15 p.m.Knight vs. Lancaster at AVC, 3:15 p.m.Littlerock at Palmdale, 3:15 p.m.BOYS VOLLEYBALLLittlerock at Muir, 4 p.m.The Palmdale Aerospace Academy at Desert Christian, 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prep Calendar × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
