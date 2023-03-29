Prep calendar

Windy with rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly sunny skies by afternoon. High 52F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Rain showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 37F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.