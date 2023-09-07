Prep calendar Valley Press Sep 7, 2023 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY IN THE VALLEYGIRLS FLAG FOOTBALLKnight at Santa Monica, 6:30 p.m. FOOTBALLCalifornia City at Foothill, 7 p.m.Eastside vs. Castaic at Valencia High, 7 p.m.GIRLS GOLFQuartz Hill, Palmdale, Highland, Lancaster at Rancho Vista GC, 1:30 p.m.GIRLS TENNIS Eastside at Desert, 2 p.m.Highland at Serrano, 3:15 p.m.Tehachapi at Rosamond, 3:30 p.m.GIRLS VOLLEYBALLCalifornia City at Rosamond, 4 p.m.Boron at Desert, 5 p.m.Vasquez at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, 5 p.m.Trinity Classical Academy at Lancaster Baptist, 5:30 p.m.Quartz Hill at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.Lancaster at Knight, 5:30 p.m.Palmdale at Littlerock, 5:30 p.m.Paraclete at St. Monica Prep, 6 p.m.FRIDAY IN THE VALLEYFOOTBALLHighland at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.Desert at Littlerock, 7 p.m.Palmdale at Culver City, 7 p.m.Paraclete at Westlake, 7 p.m.Rosamond at Vasquez, 7 p.m.Sierra (Tollhouse) at Boron, 7 p.m.Hesperia Christian vs. Desert Christian at Lancaster High, 7 p.m.Lancaster Baptist at Frazier Mountain, 7 p.m.GIRLS VOLLEYBALLOwens Valley at Mojave, 4 p.m.Vasquez at Trinity Classical Academy, 5 p.m.Palmdale Charter Academy at Gorman Learning Charter-AV, 5 p.m.The Palmdale Aerospace Academy at Lancaster Baptist, 5:30 p.m.California City at Mammoth Invitational, TBA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prep Calendar American Football Religion Politics × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.