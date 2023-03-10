Prep calendar Mar 10, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY IN THE VALLEYBASEBALLMcFarland at Rosamond in Wasco Tournament, 1 p.m.Paraclete at Grace Brethren, 3 p.m.Littlerock at Antelope Valley, 3:15 p.m.Lancaster at Eastside, 3:15 p.m.Knight at Highland, 3:15 p.m.Desert at tournament, 3:15 p.m.Liberty Baptist Academy at Lancaster Baptist, 6 p.m. SOFTBALLRosamond vs. Monache at Driller Tournament (Bakersfield), 1:30 p.m.Rosamond vs. Bakersfield at Driller Tournament (Bakersfield), 3 p.m.Hesperia at Lancaster, 3:15 p.m.Desert at Lone Pine, 3:15 p.m.TRACK AND FIELDParaclete at Redondo Nike Festival at Redondo Union HS, 2 p.m.BOYS VOLLEYBALLQuartz Hill at Antelope Valley, 5:30 p.m.Palmdale at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.Knight at Littlerock, 5:30 p.m.Lancaster at Highland, 5:30 p.m. SATURDAY IN THE VALLEYBASEBALLQuartz Hill at Sylmar in tournament, 10 a.m.California City at Littlerock, 11 a.m.Liberty Baptist Academy (Las Vegas) vs. Desert Christian at Rawley Duntley Park, 11 a.m.Highland vs. Diamond Ranch at Arroyo Valley Tournament, 2 p.m.Rosamond at Wasco Tournament, TBASOFTBALLCalifornia City at Littlerock, 11 a.m.Granada Hills Charter vs. Highland at Big 8 Softball Complex, noonKennedy vs. Paraclete at Big 8 Softball Complex, noonGranada Hills Charter vs. Paraclete at Big 8 Softball Complex, 2 p.m.Kennedy vs. Highland at Big 8 Softball Complex, 2 p.m.Rosamond at Driller Tournament (Bakersfield), TBATRACK AND FIELDParaclete at Redondo Nike Festival at Redondo Union HS, 9 a.m.BOYS VOLLEYBALLParaclete at Reseda Tournament, TBA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Softball Sports School Systems Prep Calendar × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
