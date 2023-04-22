Prep calendar Valley Press Apr 22, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY IN THE VALLEYBASEBALLLancaster at Eastside, 11 a.m.Desert Christian at Santa Clarita Christian, 3 p.m. SOFTBALLHighland at Granada Hills Charter, noonHighland at West Ranch, 2 p.m.Paraclete at St. Joseph (Lakewood), 4 p.m.TRACK AND FIELD Paraclete at St. Paul, 9 a.m.MONDAY IN THE VALLEYBASEBALLValley Torah vs. Desert Christian at Rawley Duntley Park, 3:15 p.m.Windward vs. Paraclete at The Hangar, 4 p.m.SOFTBALLSt. Monica Prep vs. Paraclete (DH) at Marie Kerr Park, 1 & 3:15 p.m.Golden Valley (Santa Clarita) at Vasquez, 3:15 p.m.Quartz Hill at Highland, 3:15 p.m.Antelope Valley at Knight, 3:15 p.m.Eastside at Littlerock, 3:15 p.m.Palmdale at Lancaster, 3:15 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prep Calendar Religion Christianity Theology Baseball × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.