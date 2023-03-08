Prep Calendar Mar 8, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY IN THE VALLEYBASEBALLSerrano vs. Paraclete at The Hangar, 3 p.m.Antelope Valley at Littlerock, 3:15 p.m.Eastside at Lancaster, 3:15 p.m.Highland at Knight, 3:15 p.m.Palmdale at Quartz Hill, 3:15 p.m. SOFTBALLEastside at Rosamond, 3:15 p.m.SWIMMINGLancaster vs. Eastside at Eastside Pool, 3:30 p.m.Highland vs. Knight at DryTown Pool, 3:30 p.m.TRACK AND FIELDParaclete at St. Paul HS, 2 p.m.Antelope Valley, Knight at Palmdale, 3:15 p.m.Lancaster, Quartz Hill, Eastside at AV High, 3:15 p.m.BOYS VOLLEYBALLHighland at Antelope Valley, 5:30 p.m.Eastside at Quartz Hill, 5:30 p.m.Knight at Lancaster, 5:30 p.m.Littlerock at Palmdale, 5:30 p.m.THURSDAY IN THE VALLEY BASEBALLNorth (Bakersfield) at Rosamond in Wasco Tournament, 3 p.m.Desert Christian at Vasquez, 3:15 p.m.Immanuel Christian at California City, 3:30 p.m.SOFTBALLLittlerock at Antelope Valley, 3:15 p.m.Lancaster at Eastside, 3:15 p.m.Knight at Highland, 3:15 p.m.Quartz Hill at Palmdale, 3:15 p.m.Serra vs. Paraclete at Marie Kerr Park, 3:15 p.m.Vasquez vs. Desert Christian at Big 8 Softball Complex, 3:15 p.m.Boron at Excelsior Charter, 3:15 p.m.Immanuel Christian at California City, 3:15 p.m.BOYS GOLFQuartz Hill, Littlerock, Highland, Palmdale at Rancho Vista GC, 1:30 p.m.SWIMMINGAntelope Valley vs. Littlerock at Eastside Pool, 3:30 p.m.Palmdale vs. Quartz Hill at DryTown Pool, 3:30 p.m.BOYS TENNISHighland at Antelope Valley, 3:15 p.m.Eastside at Quartz Hill, 3:15 p.m.Lancaster vs. Knight at AVC, 3:15 p.m.Littlerock at Palmdale, 3:15 p.m.BOYS VOLLEYBALLVasquez at Eastside, 4 p.m.Santa Clarita Christian at Desert Christian, 4 p.m.Paraclete vs. Bishop Montgomery at AVC, 5 p.m.Palmdale Aerospace Academy at Trinity Classical Academy, 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Swimming Industry Aviation Religion School Systems Politics Prep Calendar × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
