Prep calendar Valley Press Mar 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY IN THE VALLEYBASEBALLMammoth at Boron, 3:15 p.m.Desert at Kern Valley, 3:15 p.m.Frazier Mountain at California City, 3:15 p.m.Lancaster Baptist at St. Monica Academy, 3:15 p.m.Bishop at Rosamond, 3:15 p.m.Quartz Hill at Knight, 3:15 p.m.Desert Christian at Faith Baptist, 3:30 p.m. SOFTBALLPalmdale at Antelope Valley, 3:15 p.m.Highland at Eastside, 3:15 p.m.Quartz Hill at Knight, 3:15 p.m.Lancaster at Littlerock, 3:15 p.m.La Salle vs. Paraclete at Marie Kerr Park, 3:15 p.m.Vasquez at Golden Valley, 3:15 p.m.Mammoth at Boron, 3:15 p.m.Desert at Kern Valley, 3:15 p.m.Frazier Mountain at California City, 3:15 p.m.Bishop at Rosamond, 3:15 p.m.BOYS GOLFHighland, Knight, Quartz Hill, Antelope Valley at AV Country Club, 1:30 p.m.BOYS TENNISKnight at Antelope Valley, 3:15 p.m.Eastside vs. Littlerock at Palmdale, 3:15 p.m.Palmdale vs. Lancaster at AVC, 3:15 p.m.Highland at Quartz Hill, 3:15 p.m.BOYS VOLLEYBALLPalmdale Aerospace Academy at Vasquez, 4 p.m.Bishop Montgomery at Paraclete, 6 p.m. WEDNESDAY IN THE VALLEYBASEBALLPalmdale at Antelope Valley, 3:15 p.m.Highland at Eastside, 3:15 p.m.Lancaster at Littlerock, 3:15 p.m.Bishop Amat vs. Paraclete at The Hangar, 4 p.m.BOYS GOLFDesert at Muroc, 1 p.m.SWIMMINGAntelope Valley vs. Palmdale at DryTown Pool, 3:30 p.m.Littlerock vs. Lancaster at Eastside Pool, 3:30 p.m.BOYS VOLLEYBALLPalmdale at Highland, 5 p.m.Lancaster at Antelope Valley, 5:30 p.m.Knight at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.Quartz Hill at Littlerock, 5:30 p.m.GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALLParaclete vs. Bishop Montgomery at El Camino College, 3 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prep Calendar Christianity Volleyball Religion × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.