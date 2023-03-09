ToDAY IN THE VALLEY
BASEBALL
- North (Bakersfield) at Rosamond in Wasco Tournament, 3 p.m.
- Desert Christian at Vasquez, 3:15 p.m.
- Immanuel Christian at California City, 3:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
- Littlerock at Antelope Valley, 3:15 p.m.
- Lancaster at Eastside, 3:15 p.m.
- Knight at Highland, 3:15 p.m.
- Quartz Hill at Palmdale, 3:15 p.m.
- Serra vs. Paraclete at Marie Kerr Park, 3:15 p.m.
- Vasquez vs. Desert Christian at Big 8 Softball Complex, 3:15 p.m.
- Boron at Excelsior Charter, 3:15 p.m.
- Immanuel Christian at California City, 3:15 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
- Quartz Hill, Littlerock, Highland, Palmdale at Rancho Vista GC, 1:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
- Antelope Valley vs. Littlerock at Eastside Pool, 3:30 p.m.
- Palmdale vs. Quartz Hill at DryTown Pool, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
- Highland at Antelope Valley, 3:15 p.m.
- Eastside at Quartz Hill, 3:15 p.m.
- Lancaster vs. Knight at AVC, 3:15 p.m.
- Littlerock at Palmdale, 3:15 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
- Vasquez at Eastside, 4 p.m.
- Santa Clarita Christian at Desert Christian, 4 p.m.
- Paraclete vs. Bishop Montgomery at AVC, 5 p.m.
- Palmdale Aerospace Academy at Trinity Classical Academy, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY IN THE VALLEY
BASEBALL
- McFarland at Rosamond in Wasco Tournament, 1 p.m.
- Paraclete at Grace Brethren, 3 p.m.
- Littlerock at Antelope Valley, 3:15 p.m.
- Lancaster at Eastside, 3:15 p.m.
- Knight at Highland, 3:15 p.m.
- Quartz Hill at Palmdale, 3:15 p.m.
- Desert at tournament, 3:15 p.m.
- Liberty Baptist Academy at Lancaster Baptist, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
- Rosamond vs. Monache at Driller Tournament (Bakersfield), 1:30 p.m.
- Rosamond vs. Bakersfield at Driller Tournament (Bakersfield), 3 p.m.
- Hesperia at Lancaster, 3:15 p.m.
- Desert at Lone Pine, 3:15 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
- Quartz Hill at Antelope Valley, 5:30 p.m.
- Palmdale at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
- Knight at Littlerock, 5:30 p.m.
- Lancaster at Highland, 5:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
- Paraclete at Redondo Nike Festival at Redondo Union HS, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.