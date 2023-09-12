Prep calendar Valley Press Sep 12, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY IN THE VALLEYGIRLS GOLFQuartz Hill, Palmdale at Antelope Valley CC, 1:30 p.m. GIRLS TENNISVasquez at Desert, 2 p.m.Paraclete at Pomona Catholic, 3 p.m.Eastside at Antelope Valley, 3:15 p.m.Knight at Palmdale, 3:15 p.m.Lancaster at Quartz Hill, 3:15 p.m.Littlerock vs. Highland at AVC, 3:15 p.m.GIRLS VOLLEYBALLDesert at California City, 4 p.m.The Palmdale Aerospace Academy at Faith Baptist, 4:30 p.m.Kern Valley at Boron, 5 p.m.Desert Christian at Trinity Classical Academy, 5 p.m.St. Monica Academy at Vasquez, 5 p.m.Lancaster Baptist at Santa Clarita Christian, 5:30 p.m.Eastside at Palmdale, 5:30 p.m.Antelope Valley at Quartz Hill, 5:30 p.m.Highland at Lancaster, 5:30 p.m.Littlerock at Knight, 5:30 p.m.Frazier Mountain at Rosamond, 6 p.m.Sacred Heart of Jesus at Paraclete, 6 p.m.WEDNESDAY IN THE VALLEY CRoSS COUNTRYGolden League at Pelona Vista Park, 4:30 p.m.GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALLPalmdale at Vasquez, 5:30 p.m.GIRLS GOLFParaclete vs. St. Joseph (Lakewood) at Antelope Valley CC, 3:15 p.m.GIRLS VOLLEYBALLMojave at Lone Pine, 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prep Calendar Christianity Religion × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
