TODAY IN THE VALLEY
BASEBALL
- Faith Baptist vs. Desert Christian at Rawley Duntley Park, 3:15 p.m.
- Ventura at Quartz Hill, 3:30 p.m.
- Valley Torah at Vasquez, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
- Antelope Valley at Palmdale, 3:15 p.m.
- Eastside at Highland, 3:15 p.m.
- Knight at Quartz Hill, 3:15 p.m.
- Littlerock at Lancaster, 3:15 p.m.
- Paraclete at La Salle, 3:15 p.m.
- Vasquez at Faith Baptist, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
- Eastside, Lancaster, Littlerock, Palmdale at AV Country Club, 1:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
- Eastside vs. Highland at Marie Kerr Park, 3:30 p.m.
- Knight vs. Quartz Hill at DryTown Pool, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
- Littlerock at Antelope Valley, 3:15 p.m.
- Eastside vs. Lancaster at AVC, 3:15 p.m.
- Highland vs. Knight at Palmdale, 3:15 p.m.
- Palmdale at Quartz Hill, 3:15 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
- Heritage League at Vasquez, 3:15 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
- Vasquez at Desert Christian, 4 p.m.
- Santa Clarita Christian at Palmdale Aerospace Academy, 4 p.m.
- Palmdale at Gorman Learning Charter-AV, 4 p.m.
- Paraclete at Cathedral, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY IN THE VALLEY
BASEBALL
- Vasquez at Valley Torah, 2 p.m.
- Antelope Valley at Palmdale, 3:15 p.m.
- Eastside at Highland, 3:15 p.m.
- Knight at Quartz Hill, 3:15 p.m.
- Littlerock at Lancaster, 3:15 p.m.
- Paraclete at Bishop Amat, 3:15 p.m.
- Rosamond at Boron, 3:15 p.m.
- Desert at Bishop, 3:15 p.m.
- Mammoth at California City, 3:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
- Lancaster vs. Paraclete at Marie Kerr Park, 3:15 p.m.
- Rosamond at Boron, 3:15 p.m.
- Desert at Bishop, 3:15 p.m.
- Mammoth at California City, 3:15 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
- Highland at Knight, 5 p.m.
- Antelope Valley at Littlerock, 5:30 p.m.
- Eastside at Lancaster, 5:30 p.m.
- Quartz Hill at Palmdale, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY IN THE VALLEY
BASEBALL
- Valencia at Quartz Hill in tournament, 10 a.m.
- Palmdale at Excelsior Charter in tournament, 3:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
- Vasquez vs. Norte Vista at Alan Dugard Tournament, 8 a.m.
- Vasquez vs. Mira Costa at Alan Dugard Tournament, 10:15 a.m.
SWIMMING
- Lancaster at Dan Tran Invitational at Eastside Pool, 9 a.m.
GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL
- Paraclete vs. Bishop Amat at Life Pacific College, 11 a.m.
