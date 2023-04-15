Prep calendar Valley Press Apr 15, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY IN THE VALLEYBASEBALLPalmdale at Palm Springs, 10 a.m.Highland vs. Alta Loma at Arroyo Valley Tournament, 1 p.m. SOFTBALLParaclete vs. Arleta at Village Christian Tournament, 10:30 a.m.Quartz Hill at Birmingham, TBASWIMMINGQuartz Hill at Mt. SAC Invitational, TBATRACK AND FIELDDesert Christian, Paraclete at Russell Cup at Carpinteria HS, 9 a.m.Paraclete, Highland at Mt. SAC Invitational, TBA BOYS VOLLEYBALLLancaster, Highland, Knight, Paraclete at Lancaster Tournament, 8 a.m.Desert Christian at Chatsworth Tournament, TBAQuartz Hill at Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions, TBAEastside at Moorpark Tournament, TBAMONDAY IN THE VALLEYBASEBALLHesperia Christian at Lancaster, 3:15 p.m.Rosamond at Desert, 3:15 p.m.SOFTBALLDesert Christian at Lucerne Valley, 3:15 p.m.West Ranch at Vasquez, 3:15 p.m.BOYS VOLLEYBALLPalmdale at Littlerock, 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prep Calendar Sports × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
