Prep calendar

CIF-State Southern Regional Division 5 Second Round
- Littlerock at Pacifica Christian, 7 p.m.
CIF-State Southern Regional Division 3 Semifinals
- Point Loma at Quartz Hill, 5 p.m.
CIF-State Southern Regional Division 4 Semifinals
- La Costa Canyon at Littlerock, 5 p.m.
- Burroughs (Burbank) at Quartz Hill (tournament), 3 p.m.
- Desert at Silver Valley, 3:15 p.m.
- Desert Christian at Knight, 3:15 p.m.
- Highland at Patriot, 3:15 p.m.
- Lancaster at Hesperia, 3:15 p.m.
- Littlerock at University Prep, 3:15 p.m.
- Faith Baptist at Lancaster Baptist, 3:30 p.m.
- Boron, Palmdale, Rosamond at Glenn Steinkamp Memorial Tournament at Big 8 Softball Complex, 3 p.m.
- Desert at Silver Valley, 3:15 p.m.
- Desert Christian at Hesperia Christian, 3:15 p.m.
- Littlerock at University Prep, 3:15 p.m.
- Paraclete at La Salle, 3:15 p.m.
- Knight at Burroughs (Ridgecrest), 3:15 p.m.
- Desert Christian at Vasquez, 4 p.m.
- Santa Clarita Christian at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, 4 p.m.
- Littlerock at Rosamond, 5 p.m.
- Quartz Hill at Lancaster, 5:30 p.m.
- Paraclete at Crespi, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.