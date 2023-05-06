Prep calendar

CIF-Southern Section Division 7 First Round
- Littlerock at Nuview Bridge, 11 a.m.
- Quartz Hill, Highland, Lancaster at CIF-Southern Section Division 3 and 4 Finals at Riverside Aquatics Center, 10 a.m.
- CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Prelims at Trabuco Hills HS, 11 a.m.
- CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Prelims at Yorba Linda HS, 11 a.m.
- CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Prelims at Carpinteria HS, 11 a.m.
CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Semifinals
- Paraclete at Chino Hills, 6 p.m.
- Bishop at Boron, 3:15 p.m.
- California City at Kern Valley, 3:15 p.m.
- Rosamond at Desert, 3:15 p.m.
CIF-Southern Section Division 2 Second Round
- Quartz Hill at Ocean View, 3:15 p.m.
CIF-Southern Section Division 6 Second Round
- Oxford Academy or Castaic at Lancaster, 3:15 p.m.
CIF-Southern Section Division 7 Second Round
- New Roads or Brentwood at Littlerock or Nuview Bridge, 3:15 p.m.
- Bishop at Boron, 3:15 p.m.
- California City at Kern Valley, 3:15 p.m.
- Rosamond at Desert, 3:15 p.m.
CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Second Round
- Foothill at Highland, 3:15 p.m.
CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Second Round
- Paraclete at Duarte or St. Bonaventure, 3:15 p.m.
- Silverado at Vasquez, 3:15 p.m.
