Prep calendar Valley Press Aug 31, 2023 TODAY IN THE VALLEYGIRLS FLAG FOOTBALLHighland at Channel Islands, 6:30 p.m. FOOTBALLWest Ranch at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.Heritage at Knight, 7 p.m.Palmdale at Oak Hills, 7:30 p.m.Serrano vs. Paraclete at AVC, 8 p.m.GIRLS GOLFAntelope Valley, Lancaster, Littlerock, Palmdale at Crystalaire, 1:30 p.m. GIRLS VOLLEYBALLLancaster Baptist at Desert Christian, 5 p.m.Santa Clarita Christian at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, 5 p.m.Faith Baptist at Vasquez, 5 p.m.Antelope Valley at Littlerock, 5:30 p.m.Eastside at Lancaster, 5:30 p.m.Highland at Knight, 5:30 p.m.Quartz Hill at Palmdale, 5:30 p.m.St. Paul at Paraclete, 6 p.m.FRIDAY IN THE VALLEYFOOTBALLDesert Christian at Malibu, 3 p.m.Burroughs (Ridgecrest) at Lancaster, 7 p.m.Golden Valley at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.Vasquez at California City, 7 p.m.Riverside Prep at Boron, 7 p.m.Desert at Silver Valley, 7 p.m.Academy of Careers & Excellence at Lancaster Baptist, 7 p.m.Maricopa at Mojave, 7 p.m.GIRLS VOLLEYBALLAntelope Valley at Gorman Learning Charter-AV, 5 p.m.
