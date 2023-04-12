Prep calendar Valley Press Apr 12, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY IN THE VALLEYBASEBALLAntelope Valley at Quartz Hill, 3:15 p.m.Eastside at Knight, 3:15 p.m.Palmdale at Littlerock, 3:15 p.m.Highland at Lancaster, 3:15 p.m.Paraclete at Thousand Oaks, 3:30 p.m. SWIMMINGLittlerock vs. Eastside at DryTown Pool, 3:30 p.m.Highland vs. Lancaster at Marie Kerr Park, 3:30 p.m.TRACK AND FIELDLancaster, Littlerock, Antelope Valley at Palmdale High, 3:15 p.m.Highland, Palmdale, Eastside at QHHS, 3:15 p.m.Quartz Hill at Knight, 3:15 p.m.BOYS VOLLEYBALLTrinity Classical Academy at Desert Christian, 4 p.m.Littlerock at Knight, 5 p.m.Highland at Lancaster, 5 p.m.Antelope Valley at Quartz Hill, 5 p.m.Eastside at Palmdale, 5 p.m.Palmdale Aerospace Academy at Campbell Hall, 5 p.m.THURSDAY IN THE VALLEYBASEBALL La Salle vs. Paraclete at The Hangar, 11 a.m.Quartz Hill at Saugus, 3:30 p.m.SOFTBALLQuartz Hill at Antelope Valley, 3:15 p.m.Knight at Eastside, 3:15 p.m.Littlerock at Palmdale, 3:15 p.m.Lancaster at Highland, 3:15 p.m.Desert Christian at Trinity Classical Academy, 3:30 p.m.BOYS GOLFHighland, Lancaster, Palmdale, Knight at Rancho Vista GC, 1:30 p.m.SWIMMINGAntelope Valley vs. Quartz Hill at Marie Kerr Park, 3:30 p.m.Palmdale vs. Eastside at Eastside Pool, 3:30 p.m.BOYS TENNISAntelope Valley at Quartz Hill, 3:15 p.m.Palmdale vs. Eastside at AVHS, 3:15 p.m.Littlerock vs. Knight at Palmdale, 3:15 p.m.Lancaster vs. Highland at AVC, 3:15 p.m.BOYS VOLLEYBALLPalmdale at Gorman Learning Center-AV, 4 p.m.Quartz Hill at Highland, 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prep Calendar × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
