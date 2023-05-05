Prep calendar

- Lone Pine at Mojave, 3:15 p.m.
- Boron at Frazier Mountain, 3:15 p.m.
- California City at Bishop, 3:15 p.m.
- Rosamond at Kern Valley, 3:15 p.m.
CIF-Southern Section Division 2 First Round
- Citrus Valley at Quartz Hill, 3:15 p.m.
CIF-Southern Section Division 6 First Round
- Carpinteria vs. Desert Christian at Rawley Duntley Field, 3:15 p.m.
- Lancaster at Jurupa Valley, 3:15 p.m.
CIF-Southern Section Division 4 First Round
- Rio Hondo Prep at Highland, 3:15 p.m.
CIF-Southern Section Division 5 First Round
- Colton vs. Paraclete at Marie Kerr Park, 3:15 p.m.
