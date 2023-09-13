Prep calendar Valley Press Sep 13, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY IN THE VALLEYCROSS COUNTRYGolden League dual meets at Pelona Vista Park, 4:30 p.m. GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALLPalmdale at Vasquez, 5:30 p.m.GIRLS GOLFParaclete vs. St. Joseph (Lakewood) at Antelope Valley CC, 3:15 p.m.GIRLS VOLLEYBALLMojave at Lone Pine, 5 p.m.THURSDAY IN THE VALLEY CROSS COUNTRYHeritage League Meet at Pelona Vista Park, 4 p.m.FOOTBALLKnight at Highland, 7 p.m.GIRLS GOLFQuartz Hill vs. Saugus at Vista Valencia GC, 1:30 p.m.Eastside, Antelope Valley, Lancaster, Highland at Crystalaire, 1:30 p.m.GIRLS TENNISParaclete at La Salle, 3 p.m.Antelope Valley vs. Highland at Quartz Hill, 3:15 p.m.Quartz Hill vs. Eastside at AVHS, 3:15 p.m.Lancaster vs. Knight at AVC, 3:15 p.m.Littlerock at Palmdale, 3:15 p.m.GIRLS VOLLEYBALLMammoth at Boron, 4 p.m.Big Pine at Mojave, 4 p.m.Kern Valley at Desert, 5 p.m.Vasquez at Desert Christian, 5 p.m.Faith Baptist at Lancaster Baptist, 5:30 p.m.Eastside at Littlerock, 5:30 p.m.Knight at Antelope Valley, 5:30 p.m.Quartz Hill at Highland, 5:30 p.m.Palmdale at Lancaster, 5:30 p.m.California City at Frazier Mountain, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prep Calendar Sports Christianity American Football × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
