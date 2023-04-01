Prep calendar Valley Press Apr 1, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY IN THE VALLEYBASEBALLValencia at Quartz Hill in El Camino Tournament, 10 a.m.Palmdale at Excelsior Charter in tournament, 3:15 p.m. SOFTBALLVasquez vs. Norte Vista at Alan Dugard Tournament, 8 a.m.Vasquez vs. Mira Costa at Alan Dugard Tournament, 10:15 a.m.SWIMMINGLancaster at Dan Tran Invitational at Eastside Pool, 9 a.m.GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALLParaclete vs. Bishop Amat at Life Pacific College, 11 a.m.MONDAY IN THE VALLEYBASEBALLLancaster Baptist at Vasquez, 3:15 p.m.Knight at Highland, 3:15 p.m.Capistrano Valley vs. Paraclete at The Hangar, 4 p.m.SOFTBALLSanta Clara at Vasquez, 3 p.m.BOYS GOLFParaclete at Lyn McClung Invitational at Crystalaire, 10:30 a.m.Lancaster vs. Lancaster Baptist at Desert Aire, TBATRACK AND FIELDDesert at Boron, 3:15 p.m. BOYS VOLLEYBALLTrinity Classical Academy at Vasquez, 4 p.m.GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALLParaclete at St. Joseph, TBATUESDAY IN THE VALLEYBASEBALLSanta Clarita Christian at Vasquez, 3:15 p.m.Boron at Bishop, 3:15 p.m.Lone Pine at California City, 3:15 p.m.Lancaster Baptist vs. Desert Christian at Rawley Duntley Park, 3:15 p.m.Canyon at Highland, 3:15 p.m.Trona at Mojave, 3:15 p.m.SOFTBALLHighland at Antelope Valley, 3:15 p.m.Eastside at Palmdale, 3:15 p.m.Knight at Lancaster, 3:15 p.m.Littlerock at Quartz Hill, 3:15 p.m.Vasquez at Trinity Classical Academy, 3:15 p.m.Boron at Bishop, 3:15 p.m.Lone Pine at California City, 3:15 p.m.BOYS GOLFEastside, Highland, Knight, Littlerock at Rancho Sierra Golf Course, 1:30 p.m.BOYS TENNISEastside at Antelope Valley, 3:15 p.m.Knight at Palmdale, 3:15 p.m.Lancaster at Quartz Hill, 3:15 p.m.Littlerock vs. Highland at AVC, 3:15 p.m.BOYS VOLLEYBALLLa Salle at Paraclete, 6 p.m.GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALLParaclete at Bishop Conaty-Loretto, 2 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Volleyball Sports Religion Golf × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
