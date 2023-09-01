Prep calendar Valley Press Sep 1, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY IN THE VALLEYFOOTBALLDesert Christian at Malibu, 3 p.m.Burroughs (Ridgecrest) at Lancaster, 7 p.m.Golden Valley at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.Vasquez at California City, 7 p.m.Riverside Prep at Boron, 7 p.m.Desert at Silver Valley, 7 p.m.Academy of Careers & Excellence at Lancaster Baptist, 7 p.m.Maricopa at Mojave, 7 p.m. GIRLS VOLLEYBALLAntelope Valley at Gorman Learning Charter-AV, 5 p.m. SATURDAY IN THE VALLEYCROSS COUNTRYParaclete, Quartz Hill at Cool Breeze Invitational at Pomona Fairplex, TBAFOOTBALLRosamond at Big Bear, 1:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prep Calendar × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
