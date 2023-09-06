Prep calendar Valley Press Sep 6, 2023 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY IN THE VALLEYCROSS COUNTRYVasquez at Desert, 3 p.m.Golden League Meet at Eastside, 4:45 p.m. GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALLEastside at Westridge School (Frank Field), 3:30 p.m.Vasquez at Yeshiva University of Los Angeles, 3:45 p.m.GIRLS TENNISBishop Montgomery vs. Paraclete at AVC, 3 p.m.GIRLS VOLLEYBALLParaclete at Alemany, 5 p.m.Santa Clarita Christian at Desert Christian, 5 p.m.THURSDAY IN THE VALLEY GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALLKnight at Santa Monica, 6:30 p.m.FOOTBALLCalifornia City at Foothill, 7 p.m.Eastside vs. Castaic at Valencia High, 7 p.m.GIRLS GOLFQuartz Hill, Palmdale, Highland, Lancaster at Rancho Vista GC, 1:30 p.m.GIRLS TENNISEastside at Desert, 2 p.m.Highland at Serrano, 3:15 p.m.Tehachapi at Rosamond, 3:30 p.m.GIRLS VOLLEYBALLCalifornia City at Rosamond, 4 p.m.Boron at Desert, 5 p.m.Vasquez at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, 5 p.m.Trinity Classical Academy at Lancaster Baptist, 5:30 p.m.Quartz Hill at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.Lancaster at Knight, 5:30 p.m.Palmdale at Littlerock, 5:30 p.m.Paraclete at St. Monica Prep, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prep Calendar Sports American Football Religion Christianity Theology × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
