Prep calendar Valley Press Apr 21, 2023

TODAY IN THE VALLEY

BASEBALL
Mojave at Lone Pine, 3:15 p.m.
Boron at Desert, 3:15 p.m.
California City at Rosamond, 3:15 p.m.
Vasquez at Faith Baptist, 3:15 p.m.
Lancaster at Antelope Valley, 3:15 p.m.
Quartz Hill at Eastside, 3:15 p.m.
Palmdale at Highland, 3:15 p.m.
Knight at Littlerock, 3:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL
Mojave at Lone Pine, 3:15 p.m.
Boron at Desert, 3:15 p.m.
California City at Rosamond, 3:15 p.m.
Desert Christian at Faith Baptist, 3:15 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Desert Christian at Bakersfield Christian, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY IN THE VALLEY

BASEBALL
Desert Christian at Santa Clarita Christian, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL
Highland at Granada Hills Charter, noon
Highland at West Ranch, 2 p.m.
Paraclete at St. Joseph (Lakewood), 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD
Paraclete at St. Paul, 9 a.m.
