IndyCar Laguna Seca Auto Racing

Associated Press

Team Penske driver Will Power holds up the IndyCar championship trophy awarded after the IndyCar season finale race at Laguna Seca Raceway on Sunday Monterey.

MONTEREY — IndyCar’s intense season came to a nail-biting end in which Team Penske’s superstars duked it out for the title and the future of the race winner clouded once again.

Will Power beat Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden by 16 points for the Australian to win his second IndyCar title, and the 16th national championship for Roger Penske. He finished third on Sunday at Laguna Seca Raceway, a spot behind crestfallen Newgarden.

