ALCS Yankees Astros Baseball

Associated Press

Yankees manager Aaron Boone watches play from the dugout during the ninth inning in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros, Thursday, in Houston.

 

 Kevin M. Cox

NEW YORK — A power outage could mean a quick end to the New York Yankees’ postseason.

Houston largely has kept the Yankees from hitting home runs, allowing only a pair of solo shots. The Astros arrive in New York with a 2-0 AL Championship Series lead going into Game 3 on Saturday, halfway toward their third ALCS win over the Yankees in six seasons.

