Jazz Clippers Basketball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) has the ball knocked from his hands by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) as forward Lauri Markkanen (23) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday in Los Angeles.

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Norman Powell scored a season-high 30 points, Reggie Jackson added a season-best 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Utah Jazz 121-114 on Monday night.

Ivica Zubac had 14 points and 14 rebounds as the Clippers extended their winning streak to three.

