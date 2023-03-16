Lakers Rockets Basketball

Associated Press

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (rear) lays up a shot next to Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell (1) during the first half on Wednesday in Houston. The Rockets defeated the Lakers 114-110.

HOUSTON — Kevin Porter Jr. scored 27 points and the Houston Rockets beat the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 114-110 on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles scored five points, with a 3-pointer from Rui Hachimura, to get within four early in the fourth quarter. The Rockets countered with an 8-0 run, with the first five points from rookie Jabari Smith Jr., to push it to 96-83.

