Pop Warner Champions

INGLEWOOD — The West Valley Rebels 14U football team made the most of an incredible opportunity to play at SoFi Stadium and put on a show for the crowd.
The Rebels pulled out an epic, last-second victory over the Palos Verdes Mavericks on Thursday night to win the Southern California Conference Pop Warner Championship, 12-6.
The defensive battle was knotted at 6-6 in the final minute with Palos Verdes driving. But the Rebels’ Xavier Owens intercepted a pass and was tackled at the 48-yard line to give his team the ball and a chance to win with just 17 seconds left on the clock.
Rebels quarterback Dylan Marchant threw a pass to Owens that fell incomplete, before hitting his wide receiver on a deep post of 33 yards, moving the West Valley to the 13-yard line with just seconds remaining. Marchant spiked the ball on the next play to leave just one second on the clock.
Marchant was pressured after the snap, but threw a fade pass to Jayson Wilson as time expired. The ball hung up in the air as Wilson, a head above his defender, watched it as he entered the end zone.
It finally fell right into his hands as the defender pushed him to the ground and the Rebels went crazy. The team rushed the field to Wilson, celebrating their exciting victory.
After the win, the two teams commemorated their hard-fought game by taking a picture together on the 50-yard line, showing not only sportsmanship, but respect for each other on a game well played.
The Rebels scored the first touchdown of the game on another great play. Marchant, again being rushed by the Palos Verdes defense, threw the ball to Owens in double coverage. Owens made a one-handed grab to pull the ball down and turned away from the defenders and down the left sidelines into the end zone. The extra point was blocked, making it 6-0.
The Rebels’ defense was stifling for most of the game. The Mavericks had one big play to tie the game in the fourth quarter as their running back shot past several defenders and ran to the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown to tie the game at 6-6. The PAT was short to preserve the tie with 5:47 left in the game.
The defense held strong the rest of the game, giving the offense a chance to win.
The West Valley Rebels Tiny Mites (ages 5-7) and Mighty Mites (ages 7-9) also got to play at SoFi Stadium. The Tiny Mites lost 29-19, while the Mighty Mites lost 28-14.
