France Cycling Tour de France

Associated Press

Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard leads Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 145 kilometers (90 miles) with start in Tarbes and finish in Cauterets-Cambasque, France on Thursday.

 Thibault Camus

CAUTERETS-CAMBASQUE, France — Tadej Pogacar was not done yet.

Just 24 hours after losing more than a minute to his biggest rival at the Tour de France — defending champion Jonas Vingegaard — Pogacar showed he was not ready to give up, and revived the suspense at cycling’s biggest race.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.