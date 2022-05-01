Six softball teams from the Antelope Valley qualified for the CIF-Southern Section playoffs as the postseason brackets were released on Saturday afternoon.
Three teams that won a league championship will play first-round games at home on Thursday.
Highland and Quartz Hill shared the Golden League title and both will host first-round games, as will Heritage League champion Vasquez.
Highland and Quartz Hill split a two-game series in the final week of the regular season and both finished with 13-1 league records.
Quartz Hill (18-5) will host a Division 3 first-round game against Los Altos (16-10) on Thursday.
Los Altos finished in a three-way tie for second in the Hacienda League with Walnut and Diamond Bar.
The Royals advanced to the Division 3 second round last season
Highland (13-2) will host Buena (12-13) in a Division 4 first-round game on Thursday.
The Bulldogs advanced to the Division 3 second round last season, losing to the No. 1 seed Whittier Christian.
Buena finished third in the Pacific View League.
Vasquez (19-7) will host San Marino (13-8) for a Division 5 first-round game on Thursday.
Vasquez finished undefeated in the Heritage League and lost a Division 6 first-round game last year to visiting Lancaster.
San Marino finished third in the Rio Hondo League and was ranked No. 8 in the last Division 5 poll.
Three teams from the Valley will play first-round games on the road on Thursday.
Lancaster (14-7) will play a Division 4 first-round game at Dos Pueblos (21-5) on Thursday.
Lancaster finished third in the Golden League with a 10-4 record and advanced to the Division 6 quarterfinals last season, losing to the No. 1 seed and eventual champion, St. Bonaventure.
Dos Pueblos is the champion from the Channel League and was ranked No. 10 in the last Division 4 poll. Dos Pueblos lost in the Division 3 first round last year at Quartz Hill.
Paraclete (20-6-1) will play a Division 5 first-round game at St. Monica Catholic (15-3) on Thursday.
Paraclete finished second in the Gold Coast League with a 6-2 record, with two loses to undefeated league champion Sierra Canyon.
The Spirits lost in the Division 4 first round last year, playing at No. 1 seed Sherman Oaks-Notre Dame.
St. Monica Catholic won the Santa Fe League title, finishing undefeated at 8-0. St. Monica was the runner-up in Division 7 last season.
Littlerock (12-7) will play a Division 7 first-round game at Hesperia Christian (11-8) on Thursday.
Littlerock finished fourth in the Golden League (8-6), was ranked No. 8 in the last Division 7 poll and was the only team from the Valley to be ranked.
The Lobos had their best season in 17 years, qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2005, when the Lobos finished third in the Golden League.
Hesperia Christian shared the Agape League title with the Academy of Careers and Exploration, both finishing 5-1.
