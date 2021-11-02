Playoffs served up

The top four Golden League girls tennis teams earned playoff bids in the CIF-Southern Section brackets announced on Monday.
Highland, which won the league title for the first time in school history, earned a first-round bid in Division 4, while the other three teams will compete in wildcard matches today.
Quartz Hill, which had its 33-year undefeated league title streak snapped by the Bulldogs, took second in league and will host Rio Mesa in a Division 3 wildcard match at 2 p.m. today.
The Royals (15-5, 12-2 GL) reached the Division 4 semifinals in the abbreviated spring season, losing a close match, 11-7, to Flintridge Prep.
Flintridge Prep, now in Division 2, lost to Beverly Hills in a tiebreaker, 9-9 (74-71), in the finals.
Rio Mesa (7-7, 6-3) finished third in the Pacific View League.
The winner will play in the first round on Wednesday at Poly Pasadena (11-2), which won the Prep League title at 6-2.
Lancaster (12-8, 10-4 GL) took third place in the Golden League and will host Western in the Division 5 wildcard round at 2 p.m. today at AVC.
The Eagles only lost to Highland and Quartz Hill in league play. They improved a lot since the spring when they did not reach the playoffs.
Western (7-10, 6-4) took third in the Orange League.
The winner will play in the first round on Wednesday at Ontario Christian (14-2). Ontario Christian won the Ambassador League title with a 10-0 record.
Palmdale (8-7, 8-6) finished fourth in the Golden League and will travel to Upland to play Western Christian in a Division 5 wildcard match at 2 p.m. today.
The Falcons kept their hold on the fourth and final playoff spot with a tiebreaker win over fifth-place Knight in the last match of the regular season.
The Fighting Lancers (10-5) finished second to Ontario Christian in the Ambassador League with a 7-4 record.
The winner will play in the first round on Wednesday at Apple Valley (11-3). Apple Valley tied for second in the Mojave River League with a 7-3 record.
Highland won’t know its opponent until after today’s wildcard matches as the Bulldogs (15-1, 14-0 GL) play the winner between Laguna Blanca and Gahr at 2 p.m. Wednesday at AVC.
Laguna Blanca (8-4) finished third in the Tri-Valley League (4-4), while Gahr (10-5) took third in the San Gabriel Valley League.
The Bulldogs tied a school record in the spring by reaching the second round of the playoffs. They nearly missed a chance at their first quarterfinal match. Highland tied Chino 9-9 and 67-67 in the tiebreaker and had to play another round of seven-point tiebreakers with each opponent. The score stayed at 9-9, but Chino won on points, 100-92.
The Bulldogs are hoping to continue making more history this season after winning their first league title.
