MLS LAFC Second Season Soccer

Associated Press

Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela, center, holds up the Supporters’ Shield trophy in an awards ceremony after an MLS soccer match against the Nashville SC on Oct. 9 in Los Angeles. LAFC claimed its second Supporters’ Shield in four years. International stars like Carlos Vela and Giorgio Chiellini realize regular-season titles don’t mean as much in North American soccer, and LAFC must beat the crosstown rival LA Galaxy in the conference semifinals to even have a chance at winning MLS’ biggest trophy of all.

 Ringo H.W. Chiu

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles FC spent most of this year reigning atop the Major League Soccer standings. eventually claiming the Supporters’ Shield as the league’s regular season champions for the second time in four years.

And because this star-studded club plays in MLS, a dominant season and a half-decade of remarkable success could be seriously dampened by one 90-minute playoff game against its crosstown rivals Thursday night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.