Playoff premonition

BORON — Boron softball coach Mitch Nakaahiki was laughing in his sleep earlier this week.
When his wife asked him why he was laughing, he said it was because someone threw ice on him.
That dream became a reality on Wednesday afternoon when the Bobcats won their CIF-Southern Section Division V semifinal game, 5-3, over Fresno Christian and doused Nakaahiki with ice water.
“I’m excited, I’m really excited,” Nakaahiki said. “I’m really proud of the fight they have in them.”
It’s the softball team’s first time in a championship game in 22 years.
“I was sitting at third base in the infield during those last three outs and I looked at my shortstop and I said, ‘I have no idea what this emotion is,’” Boron senior third baseman Tatum Wiggs said. “‘I have never felt this before, it is like so extreme, I feel like I could literally run a mile in like five minutes right now.’
“My adrenaline was off the walls. It’s a great feeling. I’ve never felt this. It was insane.”
Boron (22-1) used some sixth-inning heroics to get past the Eagles (18-8-1), who won their first two playoff games by 3-2 scores and went up 3-2 over the Bobcats in the top of the sixth.
“I loved it,” Boron sophomore pitcher Hailey Davis said. “I love close games. I hate it being 10-0. I hate not having a close game, not competing against other teams. This team was really good. It was one of our best competitors this year.”
Boron never worried, sending their 2-3-4 batters to the plate to lead off the bottom of the frame.
Senior catcher Addison Tarrow used her speed to reach on an error by the second baseman to lead off the frame.
Hailey Davis followed with a single through the left side, which brought up Wiggs, who struggled in her first two at-bats, striking out swinging both times.
“I went into that at-bat with three different ideas: either take every single pitch until she gave me a strike, because I was chasing pretty bad,” Wiggs said. “Or bunt to first base (to move the runners) … or, last option, do what I was doing, which was unsuccessful for the rest of the day, but worked one time.”
Wiggs got a strike to hit on the first pitch she saw and sent it soaring over the left fielder’s head for a two-run double to put her team up 4-3.
“I felt great up to bat,” Hailey said. “I felt like if I just put it in play, it didn’t matter if it was an out, because Tatum was right behind me. … Everybody had a good feeling about Tatum.”
Junior first baseman Jordan Davis grounded out, but moved Wiggs to third base. Wiggs then came home on junior outfielder Carolina Jaurequi’s RBI groundout to the right side, putting Boron up 5-3.
“These kids, right now, I think they’re believing in themselves now,” Nakaahiki said. “It’s showing them, they have to be in the game … they’ve got to know that they’re important too.”
In the top of the seventh, Hailey and the defense made quick work of the Eagles. Hailey struck out the first batter looking, the next batter grounded out to shortstop and the final batter hit it back to Hailey, who threw to Jordan for the final out.
“My defense always has my back no matter what,” Hailey said.
The Bobcats had just five hits on the day, but had productive at-bats throughout the game.
Jordan Davis led off the second inning with a double to center field, moved over on Jaurequi’s groundout to the pitcher and came home on Savanna Wilson’s RBI sacrifice fly.
“I kind of had a good feeling at the beginning, I knew we had it,” Jordan said. “I was really confident and I was pretty confident about my team. It was a really good feeling.”
The Bobcats made it 2-0 in the third inning after senior Gracynn Hiegel bunted and reached on an overthrown ball that sent her to second base. One out later, Tarrow brought her home on an RBI single through the right side.
“Our bottom of the lineup is starting to understand ways to do well without needing a gap double,” Wiggs said. “Savanna, she just came back from an injury today and she’s the one that (brought home) the first run of the game. Everybody’s finding a way to do the job.”
Fresno Christian tied the game at 2 in the top of the fourth as Rachel Martin led off the inning by reaching on an error. She then stole second base and moved to third on a wild pitch.
Eagles pitcher Makayla Davila followed with a one-out, RBI double to left field and Jazimine Davidson hit an RBI single to right field.
Davila put her team up 3-2 in the sixth inning with a solo home run.
“We’re the same,” Hailey said. “I looked at her and I said, ‘You’re just like me, we hit and we pitch and they’re both great.’”
Davila allowed five runs, three earned, on five hits with no walks and four strikeouts in seven innings.
“She was the best pitcher we had seen all year,” Wiggs said.
Hailey Davis allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits with no walks and 15 strikeouts. She retired the first nine batters in order.
“Hailey is amazing,” Wiggs said. “We would not be here right now without her pitching.”
The Davis girls have had some extra motivation this year as they are honoring the life of Vicky Davis, Hailey’s mother and Jordan’s grandmother, who died of COVID last October.
“I did it for my Nonna, she passed,” Jordan said. “So, I did it for her.”
Hailey’s father, Dave Davis, is an assistant coach on the team despite still needing oxygen after his own battle with COVID. He said his wife was the glue that held the family together and an ultimate softball mom.
Hailey, who was 2-for-3, draws her mother’s initials in the sand outside the batter’s box with the end of her bat every time she goes up to the plate.
“I’m doing it for her and I’m doing it for Boron,” Hailey said.
Jordan has her own way to honor her grandmother.
“I pray before. I look up at my bat and I look up and I pray to my Nonna,” Jordan said.
Both girls said playing sports has helped them through this tough time.
“It’s helped a lot, especially since she used to go to all of our games, it’s the thing that brings us closer to her,” Jordan said.
Now, they’re on to the championship game, and they know Vicky is looking down on them.
“It feels amazing,” Jordan said. “I’m so proud of our team. I’m so proud. I’m so excited.”
Boron, seeded No. 1, will play No. 2 Caruthers in the Division V title game at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Fresno State.
Caruthers (19-11) defeated Washington Union, the team that ousted California City in the quarterfinals, 11-2, on Wednesday. Caruthers beat Fresno 18-4 in the first round and Mt. Whitney 11-8 in the quarterfinals.
Boron defeated North (Bakersfield) 13-2 in the first round and Bishop 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Monday.
