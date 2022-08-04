The WNBA playoff race is still very much undecided with just two weeks left in the regular season.

Five teams have clinched postseason berths with only three games separating Chicago, Las Vegas and Connecticut at the top of the standings. Seattle and Washington also have earned berths in the postseason and are tied for fourth and fifth spots.

