Playoff Perfection

BORON — The Boron softball team was perfect Thursday afternoon.
Boron junior pitcher Hailey Davis was perfect in the circle, as was the Bobcats’ defense, so the offense didn’t need to be.
The Bobcats shutdown McFarland and used a six-run second inning to cruise to a 10-0 victory in six innings in a CIF-Central Section Division 5 quarterfinal game at Boron High School.
Boron (20-2) will host Washington Union (16-10) in a semifinal game on Tuesday. Washington Union defeated Farmersville, 3-1, in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
“We played pretty good, both ways. We hit and, well I mean there wasn’t really infield, but we hit and pitched really good,” Davis said.
Davis struck out the first 14 batters she faced and 17 of 18 McFarland batters, not allowing a hit or a walk.
McFarland sophomore Annia Rivera was the lone Cougars batter to put the ball in play, popping out to Boron sophomore second baseman Payton Fox for the third out in the fifth inning.
“That’s big, especially in the playoffs,” Boron coach Mitchel Nakaahiki said. “I don’t know if there’s any record out there in the playoffs. She did a great job. She’s been doing it all year. It looks really good here.”
Davis struck out 15 of 17 batters swinging.
“She always throws amazing,” Boron junior catcher Leannie Lopez said. “Her and I, we always have a good bond between us and it shows on the field. It shows throughout everything and I think that’s what makes our team so good, because we all have that bond with each other.”
Davis went to a full count on the final batter in the sixth inning, but struck her out swinging.
“I’m proud of her,” said Boron senior Jordan Rice, a four-year varsity player. “She works really hard all the time. Hailey always pushes to be the best. She always gives 100 percent.”
McFarland was coming off a 13-12 victory at California City in the first round on Tuesday, while Boron had a 2-1 walk-off victory over North.
“Just keep pushing through it,” Davis said of her pitching. “That’s the first this season.
“It means a lot to me, just being there for my team and pushing through to get a win for us to go on to the next round.”
The Bobcats would get all the offense they would need in the second inning, scoring six runs on three hits, an error and two walks.
“It was a big boost for the whole team, because this is not the top of the lineup,” Nakaahiki said. “This is the middle of the lineup down to the bottom. That’s what I wanted to see and I’ve seen it a few times this year. It’s the playoffs now seeing it, so I’m really, really happy.
“Good ball game. We’re looking forward to the rest of the year.”
Boron senior Savanna Wilson led off the inning with a walk, Rice reached on a dropped fly ball and senior Carolina Jauregui drew a walk to load the bases with no outs.
Wilson scored on a wild pitch and sophomore Melody Knight hit a two-run double.
Knight scored on an error on a sacrifice bunt by Boron senior leadoff batter Kaili York, who advanced to third on the play.
Lopez hit an RBI single and freshman Bella Job hit an RBI double to cap the scoring for the Bobcats.
“I’m proud of all of us,” Rice said. “It’s really hot and we all held up pretty good.
“I was really proud of all of us. We all practiced and fought really hard to get here.”
Boron added three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, on one hit, one walk, three hit batters, a wild pitch and an error.
Lopez and Davis drew back-to-back hit-by-pitches to start the inning and Job followed with a bloop single to load the bases with no outs.
Lopez was thrown out at home on a ground ball, leaving the bases loaded for Rice.
Davis scored on a wild pitch, but an errant throw home also allowed Job to score from second base on the play.
Rice drew a walk, Jauregui was hit by a pitch to load the bases again and freshman Melissa Gonzales grounded out to drive in a run.
“The pitching did really, really good,” Nakaahiki said. “I had some hits from my younger ball players. That made me feel really good. We’re headed in the right direction for the whole team. They’re all looking good.”
Lopez went 2-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI and a double, Job was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI and Wilson drew three walks and scored three runs.
The Bobcats scored their final run early in the sixth inning to end the game due to the mercy rule.
Wilson led off the bottom of the sixth with a walk and Rice hit an RBI triple to right field.
“I want to push harder. I’m more confident this year,” Rice said. “A lot more work this year. We worked really hard.”
Boron won its second consecutive High Desert League title this season, going 13-1 in league play and earned the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
The Bobcats advanced to the Division 5 championship game last season, losing to Caruthers 14-4.
The deep playoff run last season has served as motivation for the Bobcats.
“It just shows us just to keep working harder, so we can actually win that CIF ring and bring it home,” said Davis, a third-year varsity player.
Lopez is new to the team this year, transferring from Vasquez High School.
“I’m very happy with us,” Lopez said. “This is my first season with the team, because I did play somewhere else and I was nervous, but I’m very happy with the way things turned out. I’m very proud of us.
“It’s amazing. I know last season we got to the championship and we fell short, but this season we’re very confident in making it all the way and finally pushing through.”
