WILMINGTON, Del. — Justin Thomas is among the few who have experience at Wilmington Country Club.

He was 20, still officially in college at Alabama, when he played in the 2013 Palmer Cup. Thomas didn’t recall much when he returned for the BMW Championship, the second stop in the FedEx Cup playoffs, except for the shape of the hole when he played a practice round.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.