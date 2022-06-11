Playing at the next level

LANCASTER — The Paraclete girls soccer team now has at least three players moving on to play in college as Alyssa Gill and Hope Rose joined teammate Kendall Campbell by signing their National Letters of Intent on Feb. 4.
Campbell signed in the fall to play at Pepperdine, Gill will play at Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Illinois, and Rose will play as a walk-on at Cal State Northridge.
ALYSSA GILL
Trinity Christian College
When Gill visited Trinity Christian College, she knew it was the school for her.
“When I took a visit to Trinity, it was kind of just like the people and the environment that made me fall in love with the school,” she said. “I pretty much just loved everything about the campus. … I just fell in love with the whole campus right when I stepped foot on it.”
Gill was also excited to play for head coach Josh Lenarz and the NAIA program, which also competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association.
“I like the coach and he’s very family oriented and I really like that,” she said.
She will play either winger or forward there and plans on studying nursing or criminology, though she said she is leaning toward nursing.
And she has no problem going halfway across the country to study and play soccer.
“Ever since freshman year, I’ve wanted to get out of state for college, so I’m very excited to get out and see the world,” Gill said.
Going through the process of recruitment was a tough experience, but Alyssa Gill was happy to have her dad and Paraclete coach Gary Gill with her throughout the process.
“I really just have my coaches to thank for pushing me, and mainly my dad,” Alyssa said. “If I didn’t have him, to be honest, this college experience would’ve been a lot lot harder if I didn’t have him. He just kind of helped me step foot and put me in the right direction for where I needed to go and I trust his advice. He just helped me out a lot throughout the whole process. And Vic (Otieno), my trainer, coach Mikey (Garcia), they’ve all helped me a lot through the process.”
Gary Gill has coached with Paraclete for a few years, first as an assistant coach and the last two years as the head coach.
“I’m not going to lie, at first it was hard where there were arguments, stuff like that,” Alyssa said about having her dad as a coach. “But, I’m very grateful for it, because not only do I get to do the thing I love, but I get to do it with my dad, which is just great. He is my dad on the field and off the field and he’s also my coach on and off the field. I just had to learn how to (traverse) that situation, but we learned along the way.”
The two had success together as the Spirits won their first Gold Coast League title with a 5-0-1 record in a shortened COVID season last year, and finished the regular season with their first undefeated record at 9-0-1.
They made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and went all the way to the 2021 CIF-Southern Section Division 5 championship game, ultimately finishing as runners-up in a 1-0 loss to San Marcos.
But they made more history by earning a state championships tournament bid, where they reached the semifinals before falling 4-0 to San Dimas.
This season, they went to the playoffs again, but lost in the Division 4 quarterfinals. They were second in the Gold Coast League.
“I’m very proud of the team for how much we’ve accomplished in such a short amount of time,” Alyssa said.
Alyssa had several people she wanted to thank for helping her along the way toward a scholarship, including her mom, Heather Gill, and dad.
“Mainly just my dad, coach Vic, coach Mikey, my old club coaches, coach Tony, my family, my whole family, my best friend Alexa and all my other friends I have really to thank for my journey to college, because they’ve all supported me throughout the process,” she said.
Now, she’s ready to get her college career started.
“I’m very happy to sign,” Alyssa Gill said. “I’m excited to start the new chapter in my life. Even though I’m nervous, I think I’m ready for it.”
HOPE ROSE
Cal State Northridge
For Rose, playing soccer in college was a decision she had to make as she thought about quitting the sport.
“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to continue playing soccer,” she said. “Then my parents were like, ‘This is what you’ve always wanted.’
“I’ve been playing soccer since I was 3. They were like, ‘Don’t lose sight of it.’ I had a lot of, I would say, haters. Like people were making me feel down about it.”
So, she reached out to the CSUN coaches — head coach Keith West and assistant coaches Tony Castro and Christine Johnson — and they told her that if she decided the school was a top choice for her to let them know.
“So when I got accepted to CSUN … I gave them a call and then they started the paperwork,” Rose said.
CSUN’s proximity to the Antelope Valley was a big plus in making the decision to attend school there.
“When I was looking for colleges, I was looking for something closer to home with a good soccer program, obviously,” she said. “CSUN’s pretty close. That way I can come home when I want to, go to doctor’s appointments and stuff like that, I’m not too far away from my family. I’m super close with my mom.”
She has a couple of choices for majors at the NCAA Division I school.
“At first I wanted to study sports medicine, but I think I’m going to go more with the business route,” Rose said. “I was thinking, maybe, I know they have a computer systeming program, which is really good, so it’s either going to be that or business.”
Hope said she was most thankful to her family — mom Julia, dad Jack, older sister Faith and younger sisters Heidi (freshman at Paraclete) and Jacqueline (eighth-grader).
“(I want to thank) definitely both my parents for sure,” Hope said. “Coach Vic, I would definitely say thank you to him. He’s worked with me overtime. He’s helped me grow more in the game and acknowledge different ways that I love the game.”
Hope said her sister Jacqueline has the potential to get a college scholarship for soccer and she wants to be an example to her.
“She definitely saw me struggling these past couple of months making my decision, but I think she’s definitely one of the reasons I’m still playing,” Hope said. “I just see the way she loves it and I just want to her to be able to love it the way I love it and grow up playing it. It’s a fun sport and I just hate that once you get older, it just starts getting serious and not as fun.”
With the help of her parents and coaches, Hope learned to hold on to that love of the sport and she doesn’t regret the sacrifices she had to make along the way.
“I wouldn’t take it back,” she said.
She’s ready to get her college career going.
“I am pretty excited,” Hope Rose said. “A little nervous, but I feel like that’s how all college students are.”
