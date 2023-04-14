Beer Sales Eighth Inning

Associated Press

A beer vendor walks through the stands during the seventh inning of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday in Phoenix.

CINCINNATI — A pitcher with the Philadelphia Phillies is criticizing some Major League Baseball teams for extending alcohol sales with games running around 30 minutes shorter due to the sport’s new pitch clock.

Matt Strahm said Thursday on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast that teams should be moving the cutoff for beer sales up to the sixth inning, rather than stretching to the eighth or later, since fans will have less time to sober up and drive home.

