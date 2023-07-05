LOS ANGELES — Pinch-hitter Josh Palacios came through with a tiebreaking two-run double in a three-run ninth inning that rallied the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 9-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid.

“July Fourth baseball is always lit, and to have a comeback like that with the boys and be able to finish it off is a blessing,” Palacios said. “It just shows the boys if you keep working hard, you keep trusting in your processes, you keep grinding and keep staying resilient, good things happen.”

