Chargers Pipkins Time Football

Associated Press

Chargers offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III (79) takes part in drills at the team’s practice facility in Costa Mesa on June 1. After three years as a backup, Trey Pipkins III is ready for his opportunity as a starter. Pipkins will be the Los Angeles Chargers starting right offensive tackle when the season opens on Sept. 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

 Alex Gallardo

COSTA MESA — One year ago, Trey Pipkins III was struggling to maintain his place on the Los Angeles Chargers’ roster.

Today, he is their starting offensive right tackle.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.