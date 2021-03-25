LANCASTER — The University of Antelope Valley baseball team used two six-run frames to make quick work of Bethesda University of California with a 16-2, seven-inning win on Tuesday at The Hangar.
The Flames (3-25) struck first in the non-conference game, scoring two runs on an RBI triple by sophomore catcher Mike Bernal and an RBI single by senior Rudy Conriquez.
The Pioneers (3-1) didn’t get on the board until the second inning, where they put up their first six-run inning.
UAV loaded the bases on a single, a walk and a throwing error before right fielder Josh Miranda hit a bases-clearing triple to right-center field to put the Pioneers up 3-2. Brock Bueno followed with a hit by pitch and stole second before a two-run single by Keola Viloria, who later scored on a Dawson Bakker single.
The Pioneers added three runs in the third, six in the fourth and added another in the sixth before the game ended after the top of the seventh via the 10-run mercy rule.
Viloria finished 2-for-5 with six RBIs on the day, while Bakker finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Miranda and Bueno finished with three RBIs apiece.
UAV starting pitcher Kyle Adkins doused the Flames after the first inning, holding Bethesda scoreless for four frames. He finished by allowing two runs on five hits and three walks with one hit batter and two strikeouts in five innings for his second win of the season.
Isaiah Ramos kept the scoreless frames going, pitching the final two innings with one walk and five strikeouts.
UAV travels to Riverside on Friday to take on La Sierra in a California Pacific Conference doubleheader. The first game begins at noon and can be viewed at https//portal.stretchinternet.com/lasierra.
