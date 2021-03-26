LANCASTER — Like many teams this season, the University of Antelope Valley women’s soccer team got a late start for the season. A situation made worse with a new coach and a new system.
The Pioneers showed how much they are improving on Thursday, scoring a 1-0 victory against Benedictine University at Mesa at the Lancaster National Soccer Center.
“They played well,” UAV first-year women’s coach Diego Cocon said. “It wasn’t pretty, but we got the result. They worked together for the full 90 minutes, to keep a really good team like Benedictine from scoring.”
The Pioneers (2-2-1) scored in the 14th minute on a goal by junior Maleyna Corona, who initiated the play with a cross pass.
UAV sophomore Angela Mazariegos passed the ball back in the opposite direction. Corona followed up on the play and was there for the pass just in front of the goal, chipping it in for the only score of the game.
“Just because I didn’t give up, after I passed the ball,” Corona said. “I could have stopped, but I kept running through the whole play. It wasn’t just ‘I’ll send the ball and see what happens.’ I capitalized off our touches.
“We’re starting to get the outcome we deserve because we’re all trying together. I feel that we’re finally coming together as a team,” Corona said. “I think we played much better today, more disciplined. I’m happy with how it turned out. We didn’t give up.”
UAV senior goalie Jacqueline Botello made five saves in 90 minutes in goal.
“I think we played very well,” Botello said. “We executed well. At the end of the day we got a win and that’s all that matters. We’re all pretty happy about it. I feel that we’re improving day by day. When we come together as a team on game day, it shows how good of a team we are and we showed today with the win.
“I think the main objective was to not get scored on and that was what we did. I’m real proud of my defense and every single one of my players, because it’s not about one player making the difference, it’s the whole team.”
Both teams finished with five shots on goal. The Redhawks fall to 1-3-1.
UAV got its first victory since a season-opening win on March 3 against Providence Christian College.
It was just a few days after the Pioneers started practice.
Cocon said he accepted the job on February 20, 2020, and was sent home due to the pandemic five days later.
The team returned on February 28 last month.
“We come back and we have four days to get ready for our first game,” Cocon said. “So we’ve literally been together for five weeks, so we didn’t get a lot of preparation for the seasson, for the preseason or conditioning or anything. The ladies are barely getting their legs back. It’s a different formation, different system from last year.
“Because, obviously, it’s a different coach. We’re barely getting accustomed to what we want. It’s a process. It takes time. You can’t change it in, not even a month. Right now, it would be the preseason and we would be in our fourth game of preseason and not conference. It’s been a ride. It’s been up and down, but we’ve been doing well. We have two wins.”
Cocon said the Pioneers are tied for second in their region and have improved their communication.
“At the beginning, we were very quiet,” Corona said. “Now we’re starting to play for each other and not give up. We’re starting to play as a team, instead of for ourselves.
“Honestly it feels like one obstacle after another. It’s been pretty hard for me, but I feel like it’s finally starting to see that small light at the end of the tunnel. We’re starting to come together finally.”
UAV has its final home match on Sunday against Pacific Union, with three matches remaining in the season.
Both the women’s and men’s soccer teams are missing a significant portion of their rosters as the University continues to hold virtual classes and the dorms are closed.
UAV opted out of the cross country, softball, track and field and women’s volleyball seasons, while it canceled the men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
Men’s Soccer
Benedictine 2, UAV 1
LANCASTER — The University of Antelope Valley men’s soccer team could not recover from a 2-0 halftime deficit.
The Pioneers have lost four straight since opening the season on March 3, all by one goal.
The Redhawks (4-2) scored two goals in the first 14 minutes of the game. Benedictine’s Juan Trujillo scored on a penalty kick in the ninth minute and Anthony Bazua scored in the 14th minute.
“First 15 minutes when they got a couple of goals were bad for us,” UAV seventh-year men’s coach Jarrod Cline said. “Obviously we dug ourselves a hole, quickly. Then you have to push numbers forward. You have to try and get a goal. We responded pretty good.
“I liked our fight in the second half.”
UAV sophomore Samuel Margolis missed on a penalty kick in the 25th minute that went off the crossbar.
Cline said he was pleased that UAV sophomore goalie Ricardo Arteaga did not have to “make a significant save” in the second half, while the Redhawks’ goalie did.
Arteaga had three saves in the game, as did Benedictine goalie Tyler Garner.
UAV senior David Nava capitalized on a penalty kick in the 57th minute.
“We put him under a lot of pressure, we just didn’t find that second goal,” Cline said. “You take some positives, but we’re struggling.”
Cline said a lot of the players that have come out for the unusual spring season are younger players.
“It’s good for these guys. They are getting a lot of playing time and that’s good,” Cline said. “We’re excited about that.”
The game was contentious at times, with seven yellow cards, including two when both teams began pushing and shoving after a play in the 80th minute.
UAV has three matches remaining with its final home match on Sunday against Pacific Union at 2 p.m.
