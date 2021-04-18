LANCASTER — The University of Antelope Valley baseball team defeated California Lutheran, ranked No. 7 in NCAA Division III, 9-4 in a non-conference game on Friday at The Hangar.
The Kingsmen (2-2) struck first with a run in the top of the first on an RBI single by Brendan Durfee.
But the 1-0 lead was short lived as the Pioneers (13-3) responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame. UAV stole three bases in the inning and got runs on RBI singles by Brock Bueno and Will Smith and a two-run single by Josh Miranda.
Bueno added a solo home run, his second of the season, in the second inning. Bueno finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
UAV catcher Dominic Enbody went 4-for-4 with two runs, Smith finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Bryan Gomez hit an RBI double. Keola Viloria finished 2-for-5 with an RBI.
UAV right-hander Kyle Adkins earned the win, allowing four runs, three earned, on eight hits and one walk and three strikeouts in seven innings.
Andrew Garcia finished out the final two inning, allowing two hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
The Pioneers finish up their home-and-away series against Cal Lutheran on the road Saturday.
Games can be watched on the Pioneer portal at www.uavpioneers.com.
