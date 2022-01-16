REDDING — The University of Antelope Valley women’s basketball team defeated Simpson University 63-62 in the California Pacific Conference opener for the Pioneers at Simpson on Saturday.
Men’s Basketball
Simpson 74, UAV 64
REDDING — The University of Antelope Valley men’s basketball team lost a California Pacific Conference game at Simpson University 74-64 on Saturday.
The Pioneers (8-12, 0-3) lost their third straight game to open conference play.
